At-home retreat to conclude diocesan Holy Year of Renewal

By Megan Marley

People across the diocese are invited to participate in a week-long virtual retreat beginning on Epiphany and ending on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord (January 6-12) to conclude the diocesan Holy Year of Renewal.

“The purpose is for us to conclude this Holy Year of Renewal by reflecting more on our own baptism, and activating our baptism again, especially that dimension of our baptism in which we’re meant to be oriented to be missionary disciples,” said Bishop Johnston in a video introducing the retreat. “This will enrich not only our own lives but it will really orient us towards the mutually shared Vision that we’re embarking on as a diocese.”

“And the beautiful thing about this retreat is that you don’t have to leave to go to a place, we can bring it to you,” Johnston said.

The retreat will feature a daily email with video meditations in both English and Spanish, Gospel readings and points for personal reflection—and should only take about 15 minutes per day. The first day’s meditation will be given by the Bishop himself.

Individuals, families and parish communities are encouraged to take this as an opportunity for spiritual renewal.

“I really hope this will be a blessing to you, your family and even your parish,” Johnston concluded.

To sign up for the week-long retreat, visit kcsjcatholic.org/retreat. For more on the diocesan Vision of ‘One Family: Restored in Christ, Equipped for Mission’, visit kcsjcatholic.org/our-vision.