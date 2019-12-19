Clergy Assignments – Dec. 20, 2019

Bishop James Johnston, Jr., is pleased to announce the following new clergy assignments:

Reverend Alex Kreidler to Parochial Vicar at St. Thomas More, Kansas City, effective December 13, 2019.

Deacon Mike Elsey to Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Kansas City, effective November 13, 2019.

Deacon Douglas Hemke to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Blue Springs, effective November 13, 2019.

Deacon Gerald Hurlbert to St. Elizabeth Parish, Kansas City, effective November 13, 2019.

Deacon Kevin Cummings released for service to the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, effective November 25, 2019.

Deacon Alan Bandy to St. Ann Parish, Excelsior Springs, effective December 13, 2019.

Please pray for these men in their new assignments.