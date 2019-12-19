‘What is discernment?’ young men’s night discusses

By Megan Marley

Young men wondering if they’re called to the priesthood can find solidarity with others and discuss discernment at a new monthly hangout sponsored by the Office of Vocations.

“We’re going about it in a non-threatening way, basically to dialogue on ‘what the heck do I do with this feeling?’” said Mark Sappington, associate director of Vocations. “They’re not the only one who’s thinking about this, there are other men around.”

The night is open to young men ages 17 to out of college, and features an hour of round-table discussion of what discernment means, what does it look like and how to take it to prayer.

“And then we give the men an hour of silence [in Eucharistic Adoration] to just kind of hear the voice of God and commune with Him in their own way. And then we go to Andy’s Frozen Custard after! Bam!” Sappington exclaimed.

“It’s all about helping a man make a better decision, and give him space to discover the questions he can ask the Lord in prayer,” Sappington said. “‘Lord, I don’t know what the heck’s going on, can You help me figure this out?’—That’s a great prayer!”

Sappington’s role in the office is to work in human formation, whatever the man’s vocation turns out to be.

“In vocations, it’s not always a vocation to the priesthood, maybe they have a vocation to married life—they’re welcome to find that too! Whatever their vocation is, that’s where we’re trying to direct them,” he concluded.

The next discernment nights are at 7 p.m., Dec. 19, 2019 and Jan. 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish. To learn more or sign up for the discernment night, contact the Vocations Office or email sappington@diocesekcsj.org.