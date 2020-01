Pope Francis gives Bishop Johnston and seminarian Paul Sappington a thumbs up at receiving an autographed Patrick Mahomes Chief’s jersey. (Photo courtesy of Vatican Media)

Bishops across the world are required to make periodic visits ‘To the Thresholds of the Apostles’ in Rome, paying reverence to the Apostles and acknowledging the apostolic succession and authority of the successor of St. Peter—on the agenda is visiting and praying at the tombs of Saints Peter and Paul, celebrating Masses at special basilicas, and making report to the Pope.

