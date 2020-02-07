Wager won by Kansas City bishop

In the spirit of fellowship and healthy competition, their Excellencies Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco and Bishop James Johnston, Jr. of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph agreed to a friendly wager in honor of Super Bowl LIV held Feb. 2, 2020.

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, representing both the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph and the Archdiocese of San Francisco.

These two storied franchises have the pleasure of playing in two vibrant Catholic dioceses, and the bishops chose a friendly wager to reflect the loyal fans, the witness of striving for goals, and the common good of teamwork and community unity.

They agreed to wager:

For the Archdiocese of San Francisco: should the 49ers lose, Archbishop Cordelione will send Dungeness crabs to Bishop Johnston.

For the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph: if the Chiefs should lose, Bishop Johnston will send Kansas City Steak Company Steaks to Archbishop Cordileone.

Included in the bishops’ prayer intentions this past week were safe travel, good sportsmanship, and play without injury for all involved—prayers which for the most part were positively answered.

With the 31-20 win by the Kansas City Chiefs, not only did they get named Super Bowl Champions but Bishop Johnston will soon have the beginnings of a great seafood meal just in time for Lent, which begins with Ash Wednesday February 26.