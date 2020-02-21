Fish Fry Fridays 2020

The Lenten season begins soon, so here’s the scoop on where to go for Fish Fries across the Diocese.

Fish Fry, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb. 28, Nativity of Mary School Cafeteria, 10021 E 36th Terrace, Independence. Fried & baked Cod filets served with a variety of side dishes, free will donation. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus.

St. Mary’s Fish Fry Dinner, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28 in the church hall, 401 W. Broadway, Higginsville. $10/Adults; $5/Children $5, under 6 free. Carry outs available, call (660) 584-3038.

Catfish Fry, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Feb. 28 & March 13, St. Monica Catholic Church, 1616 Paseo Blvd., Kansas City. Menu: One (1) 7 – 9 oz. Catfish Filet with two sides and dessert. Donation $12. Sponsored by the Fr. Constantine Court #57, Knights of Peter Claver, Ladies Auxiliary.

Famous Fish Dinners, 4:30 – 7 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3, St. Ann’s, corner of Cedar and Lexington in Independence, two blocks north of 24 Highway and Huttig. Menu: Boiled shrimp, fried shrimp, whole catfish, catfish fillets, baked beer-batter cod fillets, French fries, boiled potatoes, coleslaw, hush puppies and cornbread. Dinner price range: $9.50 – $11.50, drinks included. A fish sandwich with fries, $5. Ala carte items may be purchased separately. Desserts sold separately by the Altar Society.

Lenten Fish Feast, 4:30-7 p.m., Feb 28, March 6, 13, 20 and 27, St. John LaLande Parish Center (enter behind church) 805 NW RD Mize Rd, Blue Springs. Menu: Includes fried or baked swai fish, cheesy corn or green beans, French fries, baked potato/salad bar, coleslaw, scratch mac & cheese, grilled cheese, bread & drinks. All you can eat, $11/adults, $5 children 6-12, kids under 6 Free, family max price $32. Fried Shrimp- ala carte $5 extra. Hosted by the K of C. Desserts provided separately by the Ladies Auxiliary, $1.

Fish Frydays, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3, Our Lady of the Presentation, 130 NW Murray Rd, Lee’s Summit. Dine to the music of The KC Symphony Quartet, March 6. Menu: Baked Cod, fried Tilapia, butterfly fried Shrimp, baked potato & salad bar, golden buttery corn, homemade Coleslaw, garlic bread, fresh broccoli w/cheese sauce, gourmet macaroni & cheese, lemonade, tea & coffee: Adults/$12, Ages 4-10/$5 ,Under 4 & over 89/FREE. To Go Orders $12.

Fish Fry Fridays, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 20, & 27, Holy Spirit Parish, 1800 SW State Route 150, Lees Summit. Menu: Fried and baked fish, shrimp*, and a variety of freshly prepared side dishes. $12/adults; $6/children 12 and under. Beer and wine available. *One-half pound boiled, spiced shrimp $5 ala carte. Sponsored by the Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus Council 8334.

Friday Fish Frys, 4 – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6 & 27, St. Charles Borromeo Parish Hall, 900 Shady Lane Drive, Gladstone. Choice of Entree: Batter fried Tilapia fillet; baked Tilapia fillet; clam chowder; Shrimp Scampi & linguine. All entrees come with choice of 1 or more of the following sides: baked potato; green beans; Coleslaw; bread roll. Adult meal: $10; drinks (lemonade, tea, coffee, water) and dessert included. Children’s meal – $5, cheese pizza (2 slices); macaroni & cheese; drinks (lemonade or water) and dessert included.

Fish Fry Feasts, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 & April 3, St. Sabina Parish, 700 Trevis Lane, Belton. Menu: Fried fish, lemon butter baked fish, Cajun baked fish, hush puppies, green beans, garlic potatoes, French fries, Coleslaw, meatless spaghetti, bread, and a dessert table. Adults/$11, Seniors/$10, Children/$6, Family/$36. $1 off meal with donation of 5 or more canned food items. Hosted by St. Sabina’s Knights of Columbus.

K of C Fish Fry Fridays, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3, Knights of Columbus #5067 Council Hall, 1205 N. 49th Terrace, St. Joseph. Menu: Fried Catfish or Shrimp Alfredo Fettuccini with cheesy potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, tea and water. Drive-thru available. Adults/$10, ages 12 and younger/$5.

Lenten Fish Frys, 5 – 8 p.m., March 6, 20, and April 3, St. James School gymnasium, 309 S. Stewart Road, Liberty. Choose from fried fish, baked tilapia, hot spiced boiled shrimp, cheese pizza, and our made-to-order pasta bar. Adults/$11; children/$5. Take-out available. Cash, checks, and credit/debit cards accepted. For those 21 and older, beer and wine will be available. This 24th annual fish fry is hosted by St. James Liberty Knights of Columbus # 6780. Call the parish office (816) 781-4343 for more info.

St. Andrew the Apostle/UNICO Lenten Meals, St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 6415 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone. 4 – 8 p.m., Feb. 28, Boiled Shrimp dinner, pasta with tomato sauce, potatoes, corn on the cob, bread and butter, dessert, & beverages, sponsored by UNICO. March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Meals include beverage, dessert, and cash bar. Chatter and Chowder Meal, 4:30 – 7 p.m., March 6 in the Fr. Pilecki Room, and March 13 in Parish Hall: Homemade New England Clam Chowder and breadstick. Both dates, Free Will offering. Meals served March 13, 20 , 27 and April 3 in the Parish Hall. March 20 & 27: Baked fish, Boiled shrimp and Clam Chowder Meal, served with corn, new potatoes, Coleslaw; $13/adult, $8/kids 12 and under, $45 family. April 3: Catfish Fry, Clam Chowder and Hush Puppies, served with corn and Coleslaw; $8/person.

Lenten Fish Frydays, 4 – 7 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20 & 27 and April 3, Our Lady of Lourdes, 2700 E. Mechanic Street, Harrisonville. All you can eat. Adults/$12; Children 6 and under/$6; $35/maximum for immediate family.

Lenten Fish Fries, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20 27, and April 3, St. George Parish, 716 S. Third Street (Phillips and 3rd St), Odessa We will feature fish, many sides and desserts. Cheese pizza is also available. $10/adults and $5/children. Hosted by Knights of Columbus Council 7781.

All-You-Can-Eat Shrimp Dinner, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, & April 3, the John J. Sullivan, Jr. Banquet Hall, Redemptorist Church, 3333 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City. Menu: Boiled shrimp, baked cod, cheese pizza, boiled potatoes, corn, Coleslaw, bread, lemonade, iced tea and coffee. $15/Adults; $6/Children (6-13); $36/Max per family. Beer, wine and soda available for purchase. Takeout $10. Hosted by the Padraig Pearse Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Lenten Friday Family Dinners, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 & April 3, St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 4101 E. 105 Terrace, Kansas City. Entrée choices: Fried or baked fish, Shrimp Scampi, pasta with meatless Marinara, baked Macaroni & Cheese or a personal cheese pizza, sides of green beans, garden salad and dinner roll, along with assorted dessert choices. Adults/$10; children ages 5-11 years/$6; under 5 free. Take Out available.

Fish Fry Fridays, 4:45 – 7 p.m., Feb. 28; March 6, 13, 27 & April 3; 4:45 – 7 p.m., St. Thomas More Church’s More Hall (church basement), 11822 Holmes Road, Kansas City. Menu includes fried and baked fish, fried shrimp, new potatoes, fries, green beans, corn, Coleslaw, rolls and cheese pizza for the kids. The cost is $30/family, $10/adult, $8/senior (60+), $5/child (6-12), free for children 5 and under. Proceeds help send the Boy Scouts to summer camp. Desserts, sold by the Girl Scouts, are $1 each. Carry out available.

Lenten Fish Fry Feasts, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 20 and 27, St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish Hall, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville. Menu: Breaded whitefish fillets, baked beans, Coleslaw, baked potato bar with a variety of toppings, dessert and drink. Feb. 28 and March 20 ticket prices: Adults/$10; Students K-8th grade/$5; Kids 5 & under free. March 6, a freewill offering will be collected with all profits going to The Source Medical Clinic, which provides free pregnancy counselling. March 27, a freewill offering will be collected with all profits going to Camp Quality Northwest Missouri.

Friday Fish Fry, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28 and March 27, Holy Family Catholic Church, 919 NE 96th Street, Kansas City. Menu: all-you-can-eat baked fish, fried fish, Shrimp, baked potatoes, French Fries, Coleslaw, biscuits, and spaghetti. Takeout available. Tickets available for purchase after Masses, in the parish office, or at the door of the dinner. Advance tickets: adults/$11; children 6 – 12/$4; children 5 and under/free; family (parents and children)/$27. At the door: adults/$13; children 6 – 12/$6; family/$30. Hosted by the Men’s Club and all proceeds go to support the needs of the parish.

Fish Fry Fridays, 4:30 – 6 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20 27, and April 3, One City Cafe (operated by Bishop Sullivan Center), 3936 Troost Ave., Kansas City. Parking available in St. James Catholic Church lot. Baked fish meal. Free Will offering.

Lenten Fish Frydays, 5 – 8 p.m., Feb. 28, March 13 and 20, Christ the King Church Hall, 8510 Wornall Road, Kansas City. Menu: Baked and/or fried fish, Coleslaw, green beans, French Fries, new potatoes, Mac & Cheese, Bread, Dessert, Orange Drink, Coffee, Iced Tea. Adults/$12; Children under 12/$6; Children under 5/free. Adult beverages available. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council # 527.

Fish Fries at Curé of Ars, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20 & 27, Cure of Ars school cafeteria, 9403 Mission Road, Leawood, Kan. New menu includes baked & fried fish! Adults/$11; Children ages 7 – 12/$6; under 7 free; Families/$30. Carryout available.

Lenten Fish Fete, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, & April 3, St. Margaret of Scotland, 777 NE Blackwell Rd, Lee’s Summit. Menu: Baked/fried fish, fish tacos and boiled shrimp. Meals come with 2 sides and a roll (grilled cheese available). Price range $9-$12, children 4 and under free. We have a Maitre D’ to greet you, friendly wait staff to take your order and deliver it hot to your table. Cash bar and lots of delicious desserts. Credit cards accepted and take-out orders available. For more information call (816) 246-6800 or visit www.stmos.org.

Lenten Fish Fries, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27, & April 3, Good Shepherd Catholic Church,18601 N. 169 Hwy, Smithville. Menu: $10 Breaded Shrimp, $10 Combo (fish & shrimp), $10 Fried Cod Fish or Baked Cod loin fillets, $5 Grilled Cheese sandwich, Toasted Tuna Fish, or cheese pizza. Dinner includes baked or French Fried potatoes, whole kernel corn, Coleslaw, cornbread, & drink. Desserts available for an extra $2. Dine in Only: $1 Discount for Seniors (60+) & Children (ages 7-12), ages 6 and under free. Carry-out available call (816) 532-4344. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #9272.

Lenten Fish Fry & Shrimp Boil, 5 – 7 p.m., Feb 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 & April 3, St. Regis Parish Hall, 8941 James A. Reed Road, Kansas City. $10/Boiled jumbo shrimp dinner; $10/Battered fish fillets dinner; $10/½ shrimp, ½ fish dinner; $5/Cheese pizza by the slice. $40/Family meal deal (maximum per family). Sides include new potatoes, corn on the cob, coleslaw & dinner roll. Beverages: iced tea, lemonade & coffee. Live music each week! Scrumptious desserts & soda pop also available for purchase. Sponsored by St. Regis Knights of Columbus Council #13671.

Lenten Fish feast, 5 – 8 p.m., February 28, March 6, and 27, St. Elizabeth – Seton Hall, lower level of church, 75th and Main, Kansas City. Menu: All you can eat fried fish, shrimp, and salmon, baked Ziti, Jalapeno biscuits, Coleslaw, seasoned French fries, green beans, assorted desserts, water, iced tea, lemonade. $12/adults, $5/children, $35/family of 5. Adult beverages available for small donation. Hosted by St. Elizabeth Knights of Columbus Council #14163.

Lenten fish Dinners, 4:30 -7 p.m. March 6, 27 & April 3, St. Robert Bellarmine’s Father John Bolderson multi-purpose room (MPR), by the parish office, 4313 S. 7 Highway, Blue Springs. Menu: fried or baked cod or shrimp along with Coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, baked potato, green beans, homemade desserts and a drink. Pre-Sale Tickets: $10/adults, $5/children 6 – 12, $26/family (2 adults & 2+ children under 12). At the dinner, tickets will be $11/adults, $6 for children 6 – 12, $27/family and children 5 and under are free. “Supersize” for an extra $1. Carry-outs available. Sponsored by the Women’s and Men’s Ministries and Knights of Columbus to raise funds for various church projects.

St. Jude’s Fish Fry days, 4:30 – 7 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 & April 3, St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2001 S Broadway, Oak Grove. Menu: Fried Pollock, French Fries, Coleslaw, mac & cheese, green beans, toast, grilled cheese, homemade desserts. $12/adults; Kids 15 and under free, Family/$42. Carryout $12. Hosted by the St. Jude’s Knights of Columbus Council.

Lenten Fish Dinners, 5 – 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28, March 13 & 27, Immaculate Conception Church, 606 Kansas Avenue, Montrose. Best fried fish around, Suzy q’s, green beans, Coleslaw, cornbread, drink and a cookie. $10/Adults, $5/children. Come one and all to enjoy a great dinner!

St. Peter’s Friday Fish Fry, 5 -7:30 p.m., April 3, St. Peter’s School cafeteria, 6400 Charlotte, Kansas City. Fish fry to benefit St. Peter’s Social Services. Food will be served by Knights of Columbus Council 13988.

Lenten fish frys, 4:30 – 7 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 27 & April 3, Coronation of Our Lady Parish, 13000 Bennington Avenue, Grandview. Menu: Fried and baked fish, green beans, spaghetti or macaroni & cheese, salad or Coleslaw, rolls, Nachos, ice cream, and brownies. $10/Adults; $5/children 12 and under, $50/family. Stay and pray the Stations of the Cross with us. Live music will be provided by the Burnt Ends on March 27. For questions contact the parish office (816) 761-8811. Sponsored by the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Knights of Columbus Council.

St. Mark’s Lenten Fish Fry, 5:30 – 7 p.m., March 6 & 27, St. Mark’s Parish Center, 3736 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence. Menu: Fried or baked cod, mac-n-cheese, green beans, Coleslaw, corn bread and potato bar. Free will donation.

Down Home Country Fish Frys, 6 – 8 p.m., Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3, St. Munchin Church’s St. Rita Gym, 301 N. Cedar Street, Cameron. Menu: Fried fish, potatoes and onions, Mac & Cheese, baked beans, Coleslaw, bread ‘n butter, dessert and drink, $10/adults, $5/kids 6- 12, kids 5 and under free. Carryout available, April 3 Fish Fry benefits Camp Quality.

Fish Frys not received by press time will appear in the Calendar of Events March 6 and 20.