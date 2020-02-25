Sister Mary Anne Hain

Sister Mary Anne Hain, a religious of The Society of Our Mother of Peace, died Sept. 18, 2019, in High Ridge, Mo.

The oldest child of William M. and Anna Kathryn Hadaller-Hain was born May 11, 1936 in Kansas City, and attended Annunciation Grade School, Lillis High School, St. Mary’s School of Nursing and the College of St. Teresa (now Avila) where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Following several years of work at the Veterans Hospital in Kansas City, in 1961 she entered the novitiate of the Daughters of Charity in Normandy, Mo., and soon after, began work as a staff nurse for the Visiting Nurse Association of St. Louis and later served as a Home Care Coordinator at St. Louis’ DePaul Hospital.

She was sent to Catholic University in Washington, D.C., in 1964 where she earned her Master of Public Health degree. Then to El Paso, Texas, where she helped establish the Visiting Nurses Association and served as its Executive Director for three years before being assigned to serve as Director of Nursing at the National Hansen’s Disease Center in Carvllle, La., caring for victims of leprosy.

In 1973, she resigned to return home to care for her terminally ill mother. After a short stint as Nursing Supervisor at DePaul Hospital, in 1975, Sr. Mary Anne began four years of service in various programs dealing with the health of migrant workers in North Platte and Scottsbluff, Neb.

Her greatest challenge came in 1980 when she was sent as a medical missionary to a remote area of Venezuela northwest of Jonestown, Guyana, serving there for three years. When she returned to the States, she described it as a “culture shock.”

She decided to devote her life to spiritual rather than physical healing and left the Daughters of Charity. Joining the Society of Our Mother of Peace in High Ridge. She spent the rest of her life in a very austere setting working with St. Louis area parishes evangelizing door-to-door and assisting with personalized retreats at Mary the Font Solitude in High Ridge.

Friends spoke of Sr. Mary Anne’s care and concern for everyone she met, especially children. She never had a bad word for anyone, never showed anger and always presented herself as a true disciple of Christ. She was truly a beautiful person and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her fellow religious sisters.

Memorial donations may be sent to The Society of Our Mother of Peace, Mary the Font Solitude, 6150 Antire Rd., High Ridge, Mo., 63049.