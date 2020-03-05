Hibernians scholarship competition opens

Kansas City, Missouri’s Padraig Pearse Division #1 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) announces an opportunity for youths from the Kansas City area who will attend a Catholic High School in the 2020-21 school year to compete for six $750 scholarships.

Four of the scholarships are funded by the Hibernians and, through an ongoing partnership, the Kansas City Irish Fest will fund two additional awards for the total of six.

The AOH is a national service fraternity comprised of Irish-Catholic men. Locally, the Pearse Division has, for several years, conducted a scholarship competition where students are scored based on background information they provide on their service, academic, and religious activities. The most important element of the scoring is a 500-word essay of a topic on Ireland or Irish culture selected by the Hibernians.

This year the essay subject is The Four Provinces of Ireland – Tell Us a Story.

In the 17th century, Ireland established four Provinces: Connacht, Leinster, Munster, and Ulster. These provinces no longer serve administrative or political purposes but continue to function as critical and traditional historical and cultural entities. Given their establishment in 1610 A.D., there are countless stories to be told about people, geography, events, battles, or culture. Applicants are to tell a story directly related to one of the four Ireland provinces.

Pearse Division president, Zach Daughtrey, noted: “We wanted to give the students a lot of choices for what to write about and challenge them to be creative and informative in their essays.”

The Hibernians serve as volunteer judges and scorers for the applications, which are blinded so the judges do not know the name of the entrant. Last year over 60 entries were submitted and Daughtrey expects an even larger response this year.

Entry forms and more detailed application information can be found at www.aohkcmo.org/scholarship. Entries are to be submitted electronically by midnight on June 15.

The awards ceremony including Bishop Johnston as a host will be held Aug. 12.