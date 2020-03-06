St. Joseph Tables 2020

St. Peter’s Parish held their St. Joseph Table on March 1. (photo courtesy of St. Peter’s)

Centuries ago, a severe famine in Sicily caused considerable suffering and starvation. The farmers turned in prayer to St. Joseph, protector of the family, for help. The famine soon ended and, in gratitude, the farmers honored St. Joseph by covering an altar with their most prized possession: food. St. Joseph altars evolved into family open houses, offered in gratitude for special prayers that had been answered. Today it is also used as a petition for favors, and for family and loved ones. Today, most tables are prepared and planned by “church families” led by those of Italian heritage. The food placed on the St. Joseph Table and served to guests is meatless because his feast day always falls within Lent. Proceeds from the Table are given to the poor and needy. Here are some in the diocese to enjoy.

St. Patrick’s St. Joseph Table in the Parish Hall, 1357 NE 42nd Terrace, Kansas City. March 18, Table blessed and serving from 5-7 p.m., March 19, serving 11 a.m., – 7 p.m. Baked goods, cookies and other items for sale. Dinner is a free will donation.

St. Anthony’s Parish, St. Joseph’s Table, March 18, Viewing of the Table, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Hall, 3208 Lexington, Kansas City. Italian cookies available for purchase. March 19, Mass in Italian celebrated in honor of St. Joseph, 8 a.m., St. Anthony’s Church, 309 Benton Blvd., Kansas City, followed by the Blessing of the St. Joseph Table. Pasta Milanese dinner served 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Free will donations.

Our Lady of the Presentation Parish St. Joseph Table, March 8, in parish auditorium, 130 NW Murray Road, Lee’s Summit. Table blessing at 11 a.m., followed by a pasta meal served until 3 p.m. Free-will offering. Assortment of baked goods and Sicilian cookies for sale. Proceeds benefit Uplift Organization in KCMO, a service partner of Presentation Parish and OLP School 6th Grade.

St. Joseph Table, after 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Masses, March 22, Old Saint Patrick Oratory, 806 Cherry Street, Kansas City.

St. Joseph’s Table, March 21 and 22, St. Therese (North) Church, 7207 N.W. 9 Highway, Kansas City. We celebrate over 30 years of hosting an Annual St. Joseph’s Table and Spaghetti Dinner. Table Viewing in the Gathering Space, 2 – 6:15 p.m., March 21, and 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., March 22. Pasta Milanese Dinner served in Education and Parish Center (school) 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., March 22, Free Will offering. Items from the table available 2 p.m., March 22.

St. Joseph Table, 5 – 6:30 p.m., March 14 and 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., March 15, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church’s Parish Center, 4313 SW MO-7, Blue Springs. The Blessing of the Table will be after the 4 p.m. Mass, March 14. Enjoy a Spaghetti and Sauce or traditional Milanese Sauce dinner – Free Will donation. Cannoli and Italian cookies sold during the meal and after Masses.

St. Joseph Table, 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., March 19, Guardian Angels Parish Hall/Our Lady of Hope school Cafeteria, 4232 Mercier, Kansas City. Come view our table and partake of our dinner, authentic Pasta Milanese or regular pasta sauce, salad and bread. Free will donations accepted. Items from the table for sale include cakes, pies, eggplant parmesan, smoked salmon, cannoli, cookies, manicotti, tilapia and stuffed artichokes.

St. Joseph Table, March 14 and 15, Nativity of Mary Parish Hall, 10021 E. 36th Terrace, Independence (use 40 Hwy entrance). Table Blessing following 4 p.m. Mass, March 14, Spaghetti dinner available for carry out. 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., March 15, Table and Spaghetti Dinner. Menu: Spaghetti with plain or Milanese sauce, mixed salad, bread, dessert and beverage. $5/person minimum donation. Table items for purchase include Italian cookies, desserts, cannoli and more. Proceeds from the dinner and Table will benefit Catholic Charities to assist the poor and needy, and a portion will benefit parish students in need of financial assistance attending the summer music ministry camp – One Call Institute.

St. Joseph Table, Table Blessing and Viewing after 8:15 Mass, Pasta Milanese meal served 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., March 19, St. Thomas More Hall, 11822 Holmes Road, Kansas City. Free will donation.Table items for purchase include cannoli, cookies, breads and other items.

St. Joseph Table, March 18 and 19, Holy Rosary Church’s St. Joseph Hall 4 p.m., March 18, Blessing of the table. Italian cookies available for purchase. 10 a.m., March 19 Mass in Honor of St. Joseph celebrated in Italian. All are invited. 11am-7 pm Pasta Milanese Dinner. Donations are welcome. Viewing of the St. Jopseph’s table from 2-7:00p.m.

St. Andrew The Apostle Annual St. Joseph Table 6415 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, March 7 & 8. Blessing and viewing of the table following the 4 p.m. Mass March 7. Spaghetti dinner served 5 – 7 p.m., March 7 and 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., March 8. Italian cookies, cannoli, artichokes, wine, beer and items from the table available for purchase. Proceeds support our Social Outreach Ministry in helping the poor in our community. Contact Geri Townsend (816) 468-6552

St. Charles Borromeo Parish Annual St. Joseph Table, 11 a.m. – 6 -p.m., March 21, Borromeo Hall, 900 Shady Lane Drive, Gladstone. Enjoy Pasta Milanese or with plain sauce, Frozia, salad, bread, and beverage, Free-Will Donation. Purchase homemade Italian cookies, cannoli, pastries, chocolates, and breads. Proceeds benefit the poor.

Cathedral of St. Joseph Parish, March 19, 519 North 10th Street, St Joseph. Blessing at 2:30 p.m., traditional spaghetti & meatballs dinner, with salad, breadsticks and drinks served 4 – 7 p.m. in the Auditorium. Carryout available. Free will offering. Baked goods, cakes, cookies, jellies and pies for sale. All proceeds benefit Cathedral Food Pantry.