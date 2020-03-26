Blessing the Holy Oils at Chrism Mass

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, public Masses were cancelled throughout the diocese, including the public Chrism Mass scheduled April 2. Instead, it was held as a private Mass by Bishop Johnston Friday, March 20 in the Catholic Center’s Ephesus Chapel. The private Mass began at 11 am with 4 people in attendance: Bishop Johnston, presider/homilist; Deacon Ralph Wehner, Master of Ceremonies; Vicar General Fr. Ken Riley; and lector/Divine Worship office coordinator, Lorie Sage. The holy oils were brought to the ground floor lobby of the Catholic Center following Mass, where Chancery staff volunteers assisted in pouring holy oils into individual bottles for each parish.