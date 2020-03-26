COVID 19 guidelines instituted

Please see our website for more information on these as well as ongoing updates, guidelines and policies during these COVID-19 challenges: https://kcsjcatholic.org/coronavirus-updates/

There will be two (2) worldwide prayer opportunities in union with Pope Francis:

1. March 25, 6 a.m., all Christians praying an Our Father

2. March 27, 12 noon, www.vatican.va, Urbi et Orbi blessing with plenary indulgence

Public Masses are suspended through April 24, 2020

Holy Week will be celebrated under the strict guidelines and directives of the Holy See and Bishop Johnston—but NOT as public Masses and, if needed, limited to up to five asymptomatic adult persons as directed by the Office of the Bishop. Check your parish website for possible live streaming of liturgies or plan to access the livestream of Bishop Johnston presiding for the Sacred Triduum at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (kcgolddome.org).

A reminder, if one is unable to get to Confession: make an act of Perfect Contrition, which requires:

The love of God

The sincere desire for forgiveness

The ardent commitment to receive the sacrament of reconciliation when available

When it arises from a love by which God is loved above all else, contrition is called “perfect” (contrition of charity). Such contrition remits venial sins; it also obtains forgiveness of mortal sins if it includes the firm resolution to have recourse to sacramental confession as soon as possible. (Catechism, 1452)

For more detailed information on these and other topics go to https://kcsjcatholic.org/coronavirus-updates/

Why am I receiving this newspaper?

During this time of social isolation and suspension of public Masses in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in order to reach people at home with a message of hope and resources, The Catholic Key sends this special issue to our entire circulation. The Catholic Key will be suspending publication for the time being and information and articles will be available on the diocesan website (www.kcsjcatholic.org) and on social media. For updates from Bishop Johnston and the Diocese, visit kcsjcatholic.org, or on social media at facebook.com/DioceseKCSJ or @DioceseKCSJ on Twitter and Instagram.

Directrices Covid-19 instituidas

Visite nuestro sitio web para obtener más información sobre esto, de igual manera estaremos actualizando continuamente, guías, y políticas durante estos desafíos COVID-19: https://kcsjcatholic.org/coronavirus-updates/

Hay dos (2) oportunidades a nivel mundial para estar en unión con el Papa Francisco:

1. 25 de marzo a las, 6 a.m., todos los Cristianos estarán orando el Padre Nuestro

2. 27, de marzo, a las 12 pm, www.vatican.va, bendición Urbi et Orbi con indulgencia plenaria

Las Misas Publicas han sido suspendidas hasta el 24 de abril, 2020

La Semana Santa se celebrará bajo guías estrictas en la Santa Sede—pero no como Misa Publica. Nuestro Obispo Johnston seguirá las mismas guías y, si es necesario, limitadas a hasta cinco personas adultas asintomáticas, según lo indique la Oficina del Obispo. Visite el sitio web de su parroquia para ver posibles transmisiones en vivo o planee rezar la transmisión en vivo del Obispo Johnston que celebrara el Triduo Pascual en la Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción (kcgolddome.org).

Le recordamos, si alguien no ha podido confesarse: Haga un acto de Perfecta Contrición la cual requiere de:

el amor de Dios

el sincero deseo de perdón

el ardiente compromiso de recibir el sacramento de la reconciliación cuando esté disponible

Cuando brota del amor de Dios amado sobre todas las cosas, la contrición se llama “contrición perfecta”(contrición de caridad). Semejante contrición perdona las faltas veniales; obtiene también el perdón de los pecados mortales, si comprende la firme resolución de recurrir tan pronto sea posible a la confesión sacramental (cf Concilio de Trento: DS 1677). el Catecismo, no. 1452

Para más información en detalle en estos temas, visite:

https://kcsjcatholic.org/coronavirus-updates/

¿Por qué estoy recibiendo este periódico?

Durante este tiempo de aislamiento social y cierre de Misas públicas en respuesta al coronavirus (COVID-19, para llegar a las personas en casa con un mensaje de esperanza y recursos, el periódico católico de “The Key” envía este número especial a toda nuestra circulación. The Key suspenderá la publicación por el momento y la información y los artículos estarán disponibles en el sitio web Diocesano (www.kcsjcatholic.org) y en las redes sociales. Para obtener actualizaciones del Obispo Johnston y la Diócesis, visite kcsjcatholic.org o en las redes sociales en facebook.com/DioceseKCSJ o @DioceseKCSJ en Twitter e Instagram.