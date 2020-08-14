Sister to celebrate 70 years as a religious

Sister Jean Beste, BVM is celebrating 70 years as a Sister of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

She ministered for 40 years in Kansas City, first as principal at Christ the King, and then serving as principal at St. Therese.

After 24 years in education, she became program director for Blue Hills Homes Corporation. Sister was a property manager and community organizer.

She joined the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph office of personnel and planning, the beginning of “15 wonderful years” at the diocese. She was vice chancellor from 1995-2005.

A celebration is planned for Sept. 13. Cards and wishes can be sent to 1050 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003-7999.