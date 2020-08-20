New educational building unites St. Elizabeth’s

Fr. Greg Haskamp

Photo credit: Michael Ebberts

For the first time in decades, preschool through 8th grade children at St. Elizabeth Parish in Kansas City can safely and happily attend school on the same side of the street together.

The St. Elizabeth campus was recently transformed by the construction of a new Early Childhood Center on the west side of 75th Street, along with church and school renovations. No longer will young students and their teachers have to cross the busy street!

Created by the design team of Straub Construction and Hollis + Miller Architects, the new building fulfills a long-standing dream for the people of St. Elizabeth: to construct a new Early Childhood Center that will serve families for generations to come. Especially important in the design of this building is its location, in close proximity to the rest of the school, establishing a safe family connection among the teachers, administration and entire student body.

The resulting building is a striking combination of old and new. To make space for the new center, the old 5,000 square foot rectory (constructed in 1948) was gutted, and 10,000 square feet of new construction added. The eight classrooms, flex spaces, new playground and second floor play area provide a beautiful and spacious home for the school’s youngest students, increasing educational opportunities and flexibility for years to come.

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Bishop Johnston and a small contingent of parish leaders gathered to dedicate the new Early Childhood Center, while parishioners, alumni, friends and supporters watched via livestream.

At the Dedication, Bishop Johnston commended the parish for its long-term commitment to Catholic education, emphasizing it as a central ministry in the life of every parish and diocese.

After remarks by several others involved in the project, Bishop Johnston blessed the cornerstone and other significant parts of the building, and was then joined by project and local leaders for the ribbon cutting. Students of St. Elizabeth School played handbells, an alumnus played the trumpet, and beautiful music added joy and solemnity to the celebration.

Recordings of the dedication, as well as a virtual tour, can be found on the St. Elizabeth YouTube channel.