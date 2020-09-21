Congrats to couples celebrating 50 Years

More than 100 couples in our parishes are celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2020. That’s 5,000+ combined years of marriage–what a testament to married love!

Couples celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary include:

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Kansas City: Mr. & Mrs. Edward Blasco, Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Warlen

Church of the Annunciation, Kearney: Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Hancock, Mr. & Mrs. Henry Lagermann, Mr. & Mrs. Larry Masonbrink

Guardian Angels, Kansas City: Mr. & Mrs. Mark Hawk

Holy Family, Kansas City: Mr. & Mrs. Stan Brann, Mr. & Mrs. Frank Roesch, Mr. & Mrs. Vince Taibi

Holy Rosary, Clinton: Mr. & Mrs. Bill Kernohan

Holy Spirit, Lee’s Summit: Mr. & Mrs. Robert Harlow, Mr. & Mrs. Mark Krueger, Mr. & Mrs. Denny Lightner, Mr. & Mrs. William Masters, Mr. & Mrs. Dennis O’Sullivan, Mr. & Mrs. Ken Simon

Holy Trinity/Twelve Apostles: Mr. & Mrs. James Bopp, Mr. & Mrs. Bill Vernon

Immaculate Conception, Butler: Mr. & Mrs. John Hilte

Immaculate Conception, Montrose: Mr. & Mrs. William Brownsberger, Mr. & Mrs. Clifford Foster

Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Joseph: Mr. & Mrs. Mark Thimesch

Our Lady of Good Counsel, Kansas City: Mr. & Mrs. Nick Ruppert

Our Lady of Lourdes, Harrisonville: Mr. & Mrs. Phillip Duncan

Nativity of Mary, Independence: Mr. & Mrs. Bob Zaner

St. Andrew the Apostle, Kansas City: Mr. & Mrs. James Calcara, Mr. & Mrs. Larry Janacaro

St. Ann, Independence: Mr. & Mrs. Michael Holmes

St. Bridget, Pleasant Hill: Mr. & Mrs. Ralph Anderson, Mr. & Mrs. James Lucas, Mr. & Mrs. Roger Jurgensmeyer

St. Charles Borromeo, Kansas City: Mr. & Mrs. William Ambrose, Mr. & Mrs. Neil Andreson, Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Canovi, Mr. & Mrs. Steven Eischen, Mr. & Mrs. Lewis Ellis, Mr. & Mrs. Steven Finnell, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Fulton, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Gialde, Mr. & Mrs. Harvey Haynes, Mr. & Mrs. Donald Kobby, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Nick, Mr. & Mrs. Roger Peper, Mr. & Mrs. Marion Ricono, Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Soltis, Mr. & Mrs. Lee Townsend, Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Treu

St. Columba, Conception Junction: Mr. & Mrs. Richard Holtman

St. Cyril, Sugar Creek: Mr. & Mrs. John Moroso, Mr. & Mrs. Donald Puhr

St. Francis Xavier, St. Joseph: Mr. & Mrs. Barry Brady, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Schilling, George Szczepanik

St. James, Liberty: Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Elmore, Mr. & Mrs. Donald Evans, Mr. & Mrs. William Gray, Mr. & Mrs. Lynden Heflin, Mr. & Mrs. Carl Inzerillo, Mr. & Mrs. Larry Langhorst, Mr. & Mrs. James McNerney, Mr. & Mrs. Marion Ricono, Mr. & Mrs. William Streeter, Mr. & Mrs. Al Turner, Dr. & Mrs. Robert Wehmuller

St. John LaLande, Blue Springs: Mr. & Mrs. Glen Flanagan, Mr. & Mrs. Carroll Jenkins, Mr. & Mrs. Tom Rohr, Mr. & Mrs. Charles Twenter

St. Joseph, Parnell: Mr. & Mrs. Robert Stiens

St. Jude the Apostle, Oak Grove: Mr. & Mrs. Richard Freeland

St. Margaret of Scotland, Lee’s Summit: Mr. & Mrs. Charles Aver, Mr. & Mrs. Don Hicks, Mr. & Mrs. Larry Nicotra

St. Mark, Independence: Mr. & Mrs. William Besch, Mr. & Mrs. Philip Bower, Mr. & Mrs. J. Richard Bradfield, Mr. & Mrs. Larry Bruce, Mr. & Mrs. Ronald Durant, Mr. & Mrs Paul Gimmaro, Mr. & Mrs. Eddie Jorgensen, Dr. & Mrs. Les Lang, Mr. & Mrs. Roland Norris, Mr. & Mrs. Ronnie Walker, Mr. & Mrs. Dale Weatherford

St. Patrick, Butler: Mr. & Mrs. Richard Koehler, Mr. & Mrs. Mike McVey, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Umstattd

St. Peter, Kansas City: Mr. & Mrs. Charles O’Dower

St. Robert Bellarmine, Blue Springs Mr. & Mrs. Ron Anielak, Mr. & Mrs. Dillenschneider, Mr. & Mrs. James Goetz

St. Sabina, Belton: Mr. & Mrs. Jim Bornheimer, Mr. & Mrs. John Cikan, Mr. & Mrs. Dave Kratofil, Mr. & Mrs. Gregory Mansker, Mr. & Mrs. Larry Rhodes, Mr. & Mrs. Glen Schmidt

St. Therese North, Kansas City: Mr. & Mrs. Frank Brady, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Curtin, Mr. & Mrs. Donald Dawson, Mr. & Mrs. Gary Lykken, Mr. & Mrs. Charles Maddi, Mr. & Mrs. Steve Martin, Mr. & Mrs. Larry Murphy, Mr. & Mrs. Gene Schieber, Mr. & Mrs. Brad Valentine, Mr. & Mrs. Donald Watson, Mr. & Mrs. Dennis Wright