More than 50 Honorees Recognized For Volunteerism, Parish Service

Frank Hays of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish was one of 55 individuals honored at the Bishop’s Recognition Mass Sept. 13. Photo: Office of Divine Worship

Every other Fall, individuals are nominated by their parishes for special recognition of their outstanding service and commitment to volunteering within the parish. This year on Sept. 13, the Bishop’s Recognition Mass commended 55 individuals. Honorees attended both in person and virtually via the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Facebook page, and also received a commemorative pin.

We are thankful for your service!

2020 Honorees

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception: Bill Blankenship, Louise Tritt

Church of the Holy Martyrs: Mr. & Mrs Francis Nguyen Van Vi, Maria Pham Thi Kim Tuyen

Guardian Angels: John Kenny Rodricks

Holy Family: Peggy Petersen, Patrick and Michelle Beffa

Holy Rosary, Kansas City: Huy Van Bui, Julie Copenhaver

Holy Trinity: Karen Jacobs, Jim Rooney

Nativity of Our Lady: Ron Galvan, Mary Ann McClure

Our Lady of Lourdes, Harrisonville: Richard and Julie Hunter

St. Andrew: Kent and Nancy Van Amberg

St. Catherine of Siena, Kansas City: Bill and Roberta Aguirre, Ivan and Carol Katzer

St. Charles: Mark Tomes, Mark Trujillo

St. Francis Xavier, Kansas City: Timothy Driscoll, Melissa Eckler

St. Gabriel: David Beck, Kathyleen McConnell

St. John Francis Regis: Ryan Scarborough, Ora Reyes

St. John LaLande: Ralph and Patricia Hernandez, Dan and Judy Gaylord

St. Mary, Higginsville: Martin Bell, Stephen Vetter

St. Monica: Elaine Lomax, Marilyn Scott

St. Patrick, Forest City: Mike and Sandy Podany

St. Patrick, North: Steve and Mary Burk

St. Robert Bellarmine: Clarence Kleibert, Frank Hays

St. Rose of Lima: Jason Sarsany

St. Sabina: Bob Morris, Corey Pointer

St. Therese North: Lorna Aberer, Tony Simone

St. Thomas More: Frank Clifford

Twelve Apostles: Norman and Carla Stahl

Visitation: Mary Ellen DeCoursey, Millie Krna