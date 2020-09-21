More than 50 Honorees Recognized For Volunteerism, Parish Service

Every other Fall, individuals are nominated by their parishes for special recognition of their outstanding service and commitment to volunteering within the parish. This year on Sept. 13, the Bishop’s Recognition Mass commended 55 individuals. Honorees attended both in person and virtually via the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Facebook page, and also received a commemorative pin.
We are thankful for your service!
2020 Honorees
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception: Bill Blankenship, Louise Tritt
Church of the Holy Martyrs: Mr. & Mrs Francis Nguyen Van Vi, Maria Pham Thi Kim Tuyen
Guardian Angels: John Kenny Rodricks
Holy Family: Peggy Petersen, Patrick and Michelle Beffa
Holy Rosary, Kansas City: Huy Van Bui, Julie Copenhaver
Holy Trinity: Karen Jacobs, Jim Rooney
Nativity of Our Lady: Ron Galvan, Mary Ann McClure
Our Lady of Lourdes, Harrisonville: Richard and Julie Hunter
St. Andrew: Kent and Nancy Van Amberg
St. Catherine of Siena, Kansas City: Bill and Roberta Aguirre, Ivan and Carol Katzer
St. Charles: Mark Tomes, Mark Trujillo
St. Francis Xavier, Kansas City: Timothy Driscoll, Melissa Eckler
St. Gabriel: David Beck, Kathyleen McConnell
St. John Francis Regis: Ryan Scarborough, Ora Reyes
St. John LaLande: Ralph and Patricia Hernandez, Dan and Judy Gaylord
St. Mary, Higginsville: Martin Bell, Stephen Vetter
St. Monica: Elaine Lomax, Marilyn Scott
St. Patrick, Forest City: Mike and Sandy Podany
St. Patrick, North: Steve and Mary Burk
St. Robert Bellarmine: Clarence Kleibert, Frank Hays
St. Rose of Lima: Jason Sarsany
St. Sabina: Bob Morris, Corey Pointer
St. Therese North: Lorna Aberer, Tony Simone
St. Thomas More: Frank Clifford
Twelve Apostles: Norman and Carla Stahl
Visitation: Mary Ellen DeCoursey, Millie Krna