Sister Mary Therese (Joselyn) Pfeifer, BVM

Sister Mary Therese (Joselyn) Pfeifer, BVM died Sunday, Sept. 6. 2020, at Caritas Center in Dubuque, Iowa. She was 93.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1927, in Kansas City, Mo., to Joseph and Elizabeth Vonfeldt Pfeifer. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation Sept. 8, 1945, from Annunciation Parish, Kansas City. She professed first vows on March 19, 1948, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1953.

Sister Mary Therese was a teacher or principal in Kansas City for nearly 60 years, ministering at St. Vincent, St. Therese, Christ the King, and St. Regis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Clare Treu, Genevieve Dye, Fermina Blue, Helen Segall, Alice Lee, and Louise Mayer; and brothers: Edward, Michael, and Joseph. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 75 years.

A virtual Sharing of Memories and visitation was held before the Mass of Christian Burial on Sept. 15, 2020. She now rests in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.