Sister Ellen (Rose Evelyn) Morseth, BVM

Sister Ellen (Rose Evelyn) Morseth, BVM died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospice, North Kansas City, Mo. She was 78.

Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, followed by a virtual visitation from 10:25-10:40 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.

All events may be viewed through live videostream at portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/.

She was born Sept. 3, 1942, in Seattle, Wash., to Louis J. and Evelyn (Bulmer) Morseth. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation July 31, 1962, from St. John Parish, Seattle. She professed first vows on Feb. 2. 1965, and final vows on Jan. 25, 1970.

Sister Ellen served as coordinator of leadership development at the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph Center for Pastoral Life and Ministry. She was a religious leadership consultant and mentor in Kansas City, Mo.

She ministered as an elementary teacher and assistant principal in San Francisco. She was a parish minister in Fairview, Mont., and a pastoral administrator in Big Timber, Mont. She also served as secretary to the president of the BVM Congregation.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Louis James Morseth. She is survived by cousins and the Sisters of Charity, BVM with whom she shared life for 58 years.

Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.