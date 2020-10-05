Carmelite spirituality series begins Oct. 15

‘Coming to the Font’ Schedule

Oct. 15, 6:30pm (St. Teresa of Jesus)

Nov. 14, 8:15am (All Carmelite Saints)

Dec. 15, 6:30pm (St. John of the Cross)

Jan. 16, 8:15am (1st Saturday in O.T.)

Feb. 13, 8:15am (Saturday before Ash Wednesday)

Mar. 19, 6:30pm (St. Joseph, Protector of the Order)

Apr. 15, 6:30pm (Michael of St. Augustine)

May 25, 6:30pm (St. Mary Magdalene de Pazzi)

June 12, 8:15am (Immaculate Heart of Mary)

July 16, 6:30pm (Our Lady of Mt. Carmel)

Aug. 15, TBD (Assumption of Mary)

Sep. 17, 6:30pm (St. Albert of Jerusalem)



Megan Marley

For those attracted to contemplative practice, or just looking to enrich your spiritual life, a new program being offered at St. Thomas More parish in Kansas City may be of interest.

Fr. Kendall Ketterlin, parochial vicar at St. Thomas More, is offering a series on Carmelite spirituality with the working title ‘Coming to the Font’ starting 6:30 pm October 15, the feast of St. Teresa of Avila. Each monthly meeting, held on significant Carmelite feast, will start with prayer/Mass and Eucharistic Adoration, followed by a brief presentation on some aspect of Carmelite spirituality. Enrollment in the brown scapular will also take place on October 15.

Before becoming a diocesan priest, Fr. Ketterlin spent 3 years with the Order of Carmelites in the North American/Chicago Province and had professed temporary vows with the community. When he discerned out, it wasn’t a discerning out of Carmelite spirituality.

“I never left that core foundation of Carmel,” he said.

Carmelite spirituality is marked by its contemplative nature in developing a relationship with God.

“Elijah experienced in the cave, Teresa of Avila, Therese of Lisieux, John of the Cross…all of the Carmelite masters talk about that deep relationship, personal friendship with God and that we’re on this path of perfection that is our ability to love others and really experience the fullness of that union with God,” said Ketterlin. “All of that language speaks to me.”

Ketterlin said a number of lay people have expressed interest in learning more about Carmelite spirituality, but there currently isn’t a lay Third Order chapter in Missouri associated with the ancient order of Carmelites (O.Carm) that they could learn from.

“I think we all need a spiritual foundation; the way the different spiritualities work—whether its Carmelite, Dominican, Franciscan,” Ketterlin continued. “Everyone needs that foundation that presents the Gospel to us in a way that we can understand and is nourishing to us.”

Future dates for the Carmelite spirituality program can be seen under the picture with this article; for more information, contact Fr. Ketterlin at frketterlin@stmkc.com or check out his Facebook Page ‘Fr. Kendall Ketterlin’.