New multi-purpose community center coming to Holy Cross School

Artistic rendering of the new multi-purpose community center to be built adjacent to Holy Cross Grade School.

See a birds-eye view map of where everything will be here!

The development of the multi-purpose community center immediately adjacent to Holy Cross Grade School in northeast Kansas City has remained a prayerful vision of Bright Futures for more than a year.

“The Holy Spirit has inspired the hearts and minds of so many of us for this exciting project,” said Jeremy Lillig, Bright Futures Executive Director. “When we began, we had no idea that the Spirit was leading us to this wonderful day.”

In one of the largest single foundation gifts to Bright Futures in its 31-year history, the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation of Midland, Texas has issued a $650,000 challenge grant for the construction of the Shine Brightly Neighborhood Center. Bright Futures will have one year to meet our challenge to complete funding for the Shine Brightly Neighborhood Center off the corner of St. John Avenue and Quincy.

To date the Shine Brightly Campaign has raised more than $1.9 million toward a $3.2 million goal to build these new facilities that will include an expanded Early Childhood Development Center, community meeting and social services space, multi-purpose athletic facility and exterior playground. Connected to Holy Cross Grade School, this 13,000 square foot extension is meant to be used by the entire community during after school and weekends year around.

“This center will not only allow Holy Cross needed facilities during school hours, but will be a great boost to other neighborhood social services with whom we currently partner like Mattie Rhodes,” comments Lamar Hunt, Jr., board member and campaign leader. “We are so thrilled by Mabee’s decision as these new spaces will allow us and our partners to offer numerous programs, not only to our 400 Bright Futures students, but hundreds of other at-risk youth and their families throughout the northeast urban core.”

Officially begun less than a year ago, the Shine Brightly Campaign has already provided benefits in upgrades to its two flagship PreK-8 inner city schools: Holy Cross and Our Lady of Hope. Beyond capital construction the campaign is working to grow the program’s endowment called the Matthew McCullough Endowment Fund, which as of this writing has raised $470,000.

Bright Futures Fund thanks Bishop Johnston for his leadership, its board of directors for their vision, the Campaign Cabinet for their commitment and to all the early donors who have shown their faith and been moved as we all have by the Holy Spirit.

For more information on Bright Futures and the Shine Bright Campaign, including how you can help us raise the funds for the Center to complete Mabee’s challenge, visit the links below:

Donate directly to the Bright Futures Shine Brightly Capital Campaign Here

Watch Videos on the Shine Brightly Campaign Here