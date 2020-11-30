St. Matthew the Apostle Parish closes

All good stories must come to an end–and bring a bittersweet fulfillment in finishing that final chapter.

After 56 years, St. Matthew the Apostle Parish in south Kansas City has written its last word in the story of the local Church. The parish was established in 1964, in response to rapid population growth in the Hickman Mills area southeast of Kansas City; more recently, changing area demographics played a part in the decision to close. St. Matthew’s is now amalgamated with nearby Coronation of Our Lady Parish in Grandview.

On November 22, 2020, Bishop James Johnston, Jr. and a number of previous pastors offered a last Mass at the church. The day was the Feast of Christ the King, the final Sunday before starting a new liturgical year, calling to mind themes of the End Times and ‘the world as we know it is passing away.’

“This place we are in this morning has been your house, the house for this parish family at St. Matthew’s,” Bishop Johnston said in his homily, acknowledging the thousands of sacraments and Masses that have occurred at the parish.

He noted that we are all pilgrims in this world, passing through on the way to our true Eternal Home–the year, our lives, even the world at some point will be completed in time.

“We are given time and life and grace to ultimately become who God calls us to be…namely, we are all called to be like God, in our love for Him and our love for each other,” the bishop said.

“We are grateful for this parish, and the house for this parish. St. Matthew the Apostle is, and always will be, a part of our diocesan story as the Family of God,” he continued. “Let us be clear–this Mass this morning is not a funeral. It is a fulfillment…St. Matthew the Apostle Parish has fulfilled its mission, and its fruit as a parish is recorded in the eternal record that God keeps. It’s purpose is fulfilled in you and in the other parishioners that went before you.”