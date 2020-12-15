Diocesan priest served with great distinction over sixty-six years of priestly ministry

Msgr. Ralph Kaiser, circa 2014 (Key photo/Marty Denzer)

Monsignor Ralph LeRoy Kaiser passed away December 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Monsignor Kaiser was 92 years old and served the Church with great distinction for 66 years in priestly ministry.

Monsignor Kaiser was born to Ralph and Helen Kaiser (nee Boyd) on July 2, 1928. He was ordained on May 29, 1954 at St. John’s Cathedral, Paterson, New Jersey. He was an Assistant Pastor at Assumption, Christ the King, Holy Trinity, and Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parishes, Kansas City. He was Pastor at Church of the Santa Fe Parish, Buckner.

In addition to his parochial duties, Monsignor Kaiser served as Chaplain in the United States Navy. He was made a Chaplain to His Holiness by Pope Benedict XVI on August 16, 2006.

The Visitation for Monsignor Kaiser is to be held at St. John LaLande Church, Blue Springs, from 5 to 7pm on Friday December 18. The Mass of Christian Burial for Monsignor Kaiser is to be celebrated at Church of the Santa Fe, Buckner, on Saturday December 19, followed by interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kansas City. Due to occupancy restrictions, the Mass is not open to the public.

