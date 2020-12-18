St. Joseph Catholic Schools Formalizes Effort with Board of Directors

St. Joseph Catholic School Partnership Board will ensure common mission and culture

St. Joseph, Missouri – St. Joseph Catholic Schools announces the formation of the St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership Board of Directors to oversee its work to facilitate collaboration among the area’s four Catholic schools and ensure a common experience for all students.



Following approval by Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr., the board held its first meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 16, electing officers and ratifying the new organization.



“We are excited for our new Catholic school partnership and having all four of our schools collaborating together on a common mission and culture. This collaboration is a game changer for both grade and high school education in St Joseph,” said Todd Meierhoffer, Partnership Board Chair.



This limited-jurisdiction board is tasked with overseeing the Partnership’s role in strategic planning, marketing and public relations, development and fundraising, financial review and professional development of teachers and principals.



“I am grateful for the continued passion and dedication of the St. Joseph community in supporting the vitality and sustainability of its Catholic schools. I look forward to the progress ahead under the guidance of the new board of directors,” said Bishop James V. Johnston, Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.



The Partnership announced several additional updates at its first board meeting, including the establishment of a common mission, “Preparing our scholars to be life-long disciples of Jesus Christ together: Family, Parish, School.” This mission is supported by the three pillars of discipleship, scholarship and stewardship.



Future plans for the Partnership include continued fundraising, hiring a full-time president, performing a comprehensive facilities assessment, and measuring the four schools’ long-term viability.



“The formation of the St. Joseph Catholic School Partnership is both an exciting and historical tipping point for the St. Joseph Catholic schools. This is the first time the parishes and schools have developed a plan and structure to work together towards the re-vitalizing of St. Joseph schools. Working together we will form a brighter future for our Catholic schools,” said Dan Peters, superintendent of diocesan schools.



St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership announced today its board officers and members: Todd Meierhoffer (Chair), St. Joseph Cathedral; Scott Murphy (Vice Chair), Our Lady of Guadalupe; Brice Libel (Finance Committee Chair), Cathedral of St Joseph Advisory School Board Appointee; Michelle Conard (Secretary), St James; Bridget Matthias, St Francis Xavier; Fr. Christian Malewski, Our Lady of Guadalupe, Priest Appointed by Bishop; Dan Peters, Superintendent of Diocesan Schools; Dan Pfister, Cathedral of St Joseph; Darin Pollard, Principal Representative appointed by Superintendent, St Francis; Emilie Lueckenhoff, St Francis Xavier; JL Robertson, St James; Fr. Joe Miller, Pastor, St Francis Xavier; Fr. Joseph Totton, Pastor, St James; Mallary Hann, St James Advisory School Board Appointee; Sally Sanders, Bishop LeBlond Advisory School Board Appointee; Shelly Culver, St Francis Xavier Advisory School Board Appointee; Fr. Stephen Hansen, Pastor, Cathedral of St Joseph.



Learn more, and stay up to date on progress, at stjosephcatholicschools.com or St. Joseph Catholic Schools on Facebook.

About St. Joseph Catholic Schools

The mission of St. Joseph Catholic Schools is to build and foster a thriving, collaborative & sustainable K-12 Catholic School System in St Joseph, Missouri that educates the whole

person through unique attention to academic and spiritual formation, based on the Gospel of Jesus Christ. St. Joseph Catholic Schools teach the lessons its students will need as they strive to share with the world their gifts and talents, so that in all things God may be glorified. The Vitality in Catholic Education plan emphasizes the development of the whole student in Catholic teachings and values and seeks to stabilize, and eventually increase, enrollment to reach more students across the St. Joseph area. stjosephcatholicschools.com



About the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph

The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph was established in 1956 when the Dioceses of Kansas City (founded in 1880) and St. Joseph (founded in 1868) were combined. Led by Bishop James V. Johnston, Jr., the Diocese is home to nearly 124,000 Catholics in 88 parishes and 10 missions across 27 counties in northern and western Missouri. Under the guidance of Bishop Johnston, the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph continues its mission to announce the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to live and serve in charity in northern and western Missouri. kcsjcatholic.org