Grand, Faith-filled finale: help make the last SOS the best

After 27 years of careful planning, dedication, inter-diocesan cooperation, and the generosity of so many, the Support Our Seminarians (SOS) event has raised $4 million dollars to help encourage and fund Catholic priestly vocations.

By almost every measure, it has been a remarkable accomplishment for an incredible cause. However, now due to the COVID pandemic, as well as the rising costs involved with hosting such a large banquet event, it was determined, by mutual agreement, to end SOS with one last virtual event. Donations will be totaled, and raffle drawing winners announced in a “live” virtual event on January 29, 2021.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, Bishop James Johnston of the Diocese of Kansas City – St. Joseph, and Abbot Benedict Neenan of Conception Abbey and Seminary College, whose organizations have benefitted equally from the SOS money raised over the past quarter century, will continue to solicit support through their own specific initiatives going forward. Still, they remain hopeful and optimistic that this virtual SOS event will turn out to be the most successful ever.

“The SOS event has always been about more than the funds raised. This event has helped us build a culture of support for seminarians and religious life in the greater Kansas City area and throughout northwest Missouri. We look forward to continuing this important work in new ways,” says Abbot Benedict Neenan.

The virtual SOS Event will feature video testimonials from seminarians, words of reflection from the inaugural, and now final event chairs, Larry and Ruth Moore, plus expressions of gratitude and appreciation from the Archbishop, Bishop and Abbot. Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to donate online, or participate in the online raffle, which features some very interesting and valuable items. A couple of the showcase raffle items include a Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu (“Honey Badger”) autographed football and a “Pandemic Package” of items and gift certificates that make staying home much more tolerable, or even, enjoyable.

Everyone is asked to participate in any way they can by visiting us online at www.supportourseminarians.com. Here you can find all the details you need to participate in this year’s SOS event including: how to make a donation, buy raffle tickets, or join us for the virtual event on January 29. We hope you will join us.

Each year, SOS has been dedicated to, and consecrated by, the Blessed Virgin Mary in a particular form of spiritual apparition enshrined by the Vatican. Last year was devoted to Our Lady of Good Help. This year, for the last SOS, it was decided to dedicate the event and give honor to St. Joseph, Spouse of the Mother of God, who was privileged to guide and protect both her and her Son, Jesus. He is a wonderful example for us of humility and love

Please do whatever you can for the critical cause of increasing priestly vocations. To learn more, go to www.supportourseminarians.com. The future of our faith depends on YOU!