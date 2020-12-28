Misa en español disponible en la parroquia St. John Francis Regis | Spanish Mass available at St. John Francis Regis Parish

Interior of St. John Francis Regis parish, circa 2017.

A new opportunity for attending Sunday Mass in Spanish will be available in the coming year.

St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church will begin offering a 5 pm Mass in Spanish every Sunday, starting on January 3, 2021.

Offering Mass in Spanish and developing a Hispanic Ministry is one of the parish’s goals resulting from the Blue Ridge Area Pastoral Plan developed by Deanery V parishes. The Plan calls for greater collaboration among parishes in ministry and evangelization efforts. St. Sabina Catholic Church has a thriving Spanish language community, and is helping grow the ministry at St. Regis.